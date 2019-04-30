Players, parents celebrate senior night on new field

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Girls fast-pitch softball celebrated senior night Monday on a newly renovated field.

The parents of players worked two weekends to install a new wind screen and work on the field’s surface and drainage.

“We play a lot of fields, and this is arguably one of the best conditions consistently in the area,” said Kevin Taraszewski, president of the Lady Spartan Fast Pitch Club. His daughter, Jenny, is a senior on the team.

The field is on Nisonger Road across from the football stadium.

In addition to their weekend work, the club donated about $6,500 to fund the renovations.

The club fundraises through raffles, a night at the races and a summer tournament.

“It’s a labor of love,” said schools Superintendent Tim Saxton, whose twin daughters, Ashley and Alicia, are seniors on the team.