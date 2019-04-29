Niles schools commission voices concerns about health agreement

NILES

The commission overseeing Niles City Schools’ efforts to recover from fiscal emergency approved the district’s new $3.94 million health care plan, which is projected to save more than $600,000 in administrative costs by the end of this year.

The commission, however, is leery about the long-term financial benefit because costs are fixed for only two years and could go up after that.

“I’m pleased with the savings, but I’m concerned about future rate increases,” said Bob Foss, commission chairman.

Expiration of the current plan with Anthem forced the commission to act Monday to avoid a rollover that would force Niles Schools to keep the more expensive plan, according to Atty. Megan Bair, the schools’ legal counsel. Instead, the district has contracted with Aetna, but the plan only runs till the end of this year with costs to be reviewed for 2020.

Another complication is that health care provisions are usually included in three-year collective bargaining agreements with teaching and non-teaching employees. The latter, represented by the Ohio Association of Public School Employees, signed a memorandum of understanding accepting the new plan although its contract talks begin Tuesday. The commission tabled action on the OAPSE health care agreement.

“I’m confused about what they want us to do,” complained Ron Blatt, OAPSE state field representative.

Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said that teachers rejected the same memorandum of understanding even though they have an agreement on a new contract effective Sept. 1 pending commission approval.

“The union’s perception is that (health care) is not separate,” Thigpen told the commission.

