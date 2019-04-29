Man who fled Vienna police caught, jailed

NILES — A Warren man charged with several offenses after Vienna police say he fled from them on foot during a traffic stop April 19 at Niles Vienna and Smith Stewart roads is in the Trumbull County jail.

Niles police arrested John A. Walker Jr., 28 of Hickory Lane Southwest at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a house on Peffer Avenue.

Walker is facing charges of obstructing official business, interfering with a police order and trespassing filed by Vienna police in Girard Municipal Court. He also has outstanding warrants filed by Niles police in Niles Municipal Court on charges of theft, felony vandalism and obstruction of official business.