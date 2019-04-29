Mahoning Juvenile Court board plans May 9 fundraiser

BOARDMAN — The Mahoning County Juvenile Court Community Advisory Board will have a bags and baubles fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. May 9 at Avion on the Water.

Sponsored by Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital, this fundraiser will contribute to the mission of the board by raffling off designer handbags and baubles and baskets of jewelry, wallets and other accessories.

This fundraising event will help the board continue its mission to support the Mahoning County Juvenile Court by planning, coordinating, and sponsoring various events and activities that provide support and educational opportunities for at-risk youth and families, both within the court system and the area.

Reservations may be made here through Friday.