BREAKING: Campbell police detail weekend chase, speeds up to 130 mph

Jury selection underway in 2016 double shooting case


April 29, 2019 at 10:20a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of a December 2016 double shooting.

Raymon Autry, 20, of Bryson Street, is on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault for a Dec. 3, 2016, home invasion on Elbertus Avenue that wounded two people.

Autry was not charged until February 2018 after a gun he was caught with during a traffic stop was tested and found to have been used in the home invasion.

