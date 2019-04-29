JOB LOSSES

GM idling

About 6,000 jobs have been lost as a result of the gradual shutdown of the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex since 2017. Here is a look at where some of those losses occurred:

GM Lordstown third production shift in 2017; 1,300 jobs

GM Lordstown second production shift in 2018; 1,600 jobs

GM Lordstown first production shift in 2019; 1,600 jobs

Germany-based Leadec Corp., an industrial services provider for the Lordstown plant, 2019; 73 workers

Source Providers, Austintown, provider of third-party logistics to the plant, 2017 to 2019; 480 jobs

Lordstown Seating Systems, provided seating for Cruzes, 2017 to 2019; at least 200 jobs

Falcon Transport, a truck hauler, 2017 to 2019; 800 jobs

Source: Vindicator files