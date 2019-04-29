COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Levi J. Miller, 19, of Orwell, and Elizabeth D. Miller, 24, of same.

Daniel J. Miller Jr., 23, of West Farmington, and Katie R. Bontrager, 21, of same.

Jasmine J. Crook, 24, of McDonald, and William T. Robinson III, 26, of same.

Britni D. Crain, 31, of McDonald, and Thomas J. Peterson, 35, of same.

Amber P. Haiss, 25, of Girard, and Michael J. Brunton, 28, of same.

Tiana M. Williams, 33, of Warren, and Dawayne L. Moore, 34, of same.

Franklin I. Boggs, 27, of Cortland, and Carolyn R. Plant, 26, of same.

Gregory A. Purdy, 26, of Warren, and Angelica G. Lelesch, 27, of same.

Todd L. Taylor, 32, of Masury, and Victoria M. Danko, 42, of same.

Meghan M. Zandor, 36, of Clarksburg, Md., and Ivan E. Diaz, 41, of same.

Alecia L. Hughes, 26, of Warren, and Vincent J. Venzeio, 26, of same.

Howard E. McCune Jr., 47, of Niles, and Sheryl A. Russell, 55, of same.

Beth A. Amburgy, 40, of Leavittsburg, and Jay L. Pettry Jr., 45, of same.

Nicole L. Bullard, 22, of Youngstown, and Daniel J. Farcas II, 26, of Girard.

Joshua C. Scott, 36, of Newton Falls, and Stephanie L. Dupree, 38, of Leavittsburg.

Alan W. Heath II, 40, of Denver, Colo., and Alicia L. Mastrian, 34, of same.

DOCKET

Sam Lamancusa v. Leonard Heckman et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert Daniels et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Leonard M. Gay et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Terrelle L. Cleveland et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Robert G. Long et al, tax foreclosure.

Ted E. Bloom v. Dorian Capital Investments Inc. et al, cognovit.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Corey J. Mymo et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Jennifer D. Bass et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. James M. Ingles Jr. et al, foreclosure.

American Advisors Group v. Kimberly B. Sturm et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Jamie L. Sell et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Bernadette A. Deyermand et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Patrick N. Watson Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Virginia L. Spencer Menousek et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. William J. Radcliffe et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Nicole R. Fike et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Lindsey T. Morrison et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Karen Rydarowicz et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Trudy L. Condo et al, foreclosure.

Home Point Financial Corp. v. Tom B. Stone et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Perreman LLC et al, foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. John M. Holub et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Timothy G. Bower Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Michael J. Jurenovich, D.O. v. Brian K. Edwards, other civil.

Ben Rudick & Son Inc. v. Steven D. Vail et al, other civil.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Mir Hussain, other civil.

Disposition of evidence v. Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, other civil.

Disposition of evidence v. Ohio State Highway Patrol, other civil.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Angela M. Pineda, other civil.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Robert J. Koker et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Christine D’Angelo, other civil.

April Caruso Richards et al v. Rakeshkumar Patel et al, other civil.

Michael Arch v. Andrew Arch et al, other civil.

Chad Ramkey v. Sheila Colgan et al, other civil.

Stacia L. Miglesz v. State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co., other civil.

Discover Bank v. Bryan Emerson, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Chrisopher M. Defrance, other civil.

Bethanie Frantz v. Jill M. Wadley et al, other torts.

Richard Fricker v. Edward A. Morrison III, other torts.

William Lucas v. ABF Freight System Inc. et al, other torts.

Hollie Shreves et al v. Christopher Hoff et al, other torts.

Michele Watson et al v. State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co. et al, other torts.

Gabriella Shreves v. Linda J. Rucci et al, other torts.

Angela M. Foor v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, workers’ compensation.

Richard Alcorn v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, workers’ compensation.

Cassandra A. Kline v. Alcoa Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Cassandra Arci, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. AKT Enterprises LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. BW Electrical & Maintenance Service Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Richard Brant, money.

Department of Taxation v. Christopher B. Charlton, money.

Department of Taxation v. Marchese Decorative Concrete Co., money.

Department of Taxation v. CL Enterprises of Warren LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Exodus Outdoor Gear LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Derek A. Holness, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mountaineer Xpress LLC, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Nanologix Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Kelly Plating Co., money.

Department of Taxation v. Charles W. Prox et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Rebox Services Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Amber R. Santisi, money.

Department of Taxation v. Richard’s Auto Service LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Stephen W. Miller Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Village Green Veterinary Service, money.

Department of Taxation v. West Mecca Transport Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Jason L. Wolfe, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kevin Wyndham et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Darrin T. Yount, money.

Ted E. Bloom v. Dorien Capital Investments Inc. et al, money.

CHS at the Ridge v. Laurrinda Rutkus, money.

Capital One NA v. D. Snyder, money.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Jesse Pease v. Tabitha Pease.

Debbrah L. Rawlings v. Mark W. Rawlings.

Lindsey Harris v. Robert Harris.

Micky G. Vernon v. Candice G. Bouie.

Kimberly J. Woodburn v. Robert L. Woodburn Jr.

Jacqueline Robertson v. Mark Robertson.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Dalton J. Peters and Vanessa Peters.

Christina L. Morningstar Kauffman and Timothy A. Kauffman.

Heather M. Ainsworth and Matthew S. Ainsworth.

Tasha M. Wells and Charles A. Wells III.

Katie M. Host and Joshua R. Host.

Lori L. Clark and Scott A. Clark.

Robert J. Lawther and Maria R. Lawther.

James Groover and Therese Groover.

MAHONING COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Bradley Kubis v. Dr. Bloomberg’s Eye Clinic Inc., jury demand.

KeyBank National Association v. Adam Nishimura et al, foreclosure.

Jose Juan Algea v. Matthew Boyer et al, jury demand.

Marlene M. Simon v. Ronald P. Sweetko et al, jury demand.

Melissa Nakley Rios v. Sears, Roebuck & Co. et al, complaint.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Priscilla Daniels et al, other civil.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Fred Gerardino et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. James Vaughn et al, foreclosure.

Ashley Enterprises LLC v. Charlotte Ellis, complaint.

Eastland Auto Group Inc. et al v. Owners Insurance Co., jyr demand.

NTL Collegiate Studenta Loan Trust 2007-3 v. Rocco A. Delisio, money (2).

Fifth Third Bank v. Kevin F. Hershey, money.

Tammy Lampe v. General Motors LLC, jury demand.

Mary Haring et al v. William Liberato et al, jury demand.

Huntington National Bank v. Theresa M. Luklan, money.