Committee shares new facilities plan with Poland school board

Staff report

POLAND

The Poland Schools Facilities Advisory Committee shared its new facilities plan with the school board at the board’s Monday meeting.

The charge of the committee was to reduce the district’s square footage and develop a long term plan that addresses the district’s operational costs.

The committee created the plan with the following factors in mind: educational sensibility, financial achievability and most passable by the community.

Its new recommendation designates the McKinley building for grades pre-K through six and puts grades seven through 12 at the high school. The Dobbins building would be used for administrative offices and a bus garage.

Per the plan, the high school would be renovated, and McKinley building would be “all new, renovated or there in between,” said committee chairman Greg Hann.

“We as a committee recommend that we would be part of the process going from pre-bond all the way through construction and final completion,” said Hann.

Superintendent David Janofa said that he is in the process of collecting quotes for the building renovations.