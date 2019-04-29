Brookfield school board meeting rescheduled
BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield school board meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. in the school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road SE.
