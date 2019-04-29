BREAKING: Campbell police detail weekend chase, speeds up to 130 mph

Brookfield school board meeting rescheduled


April 29, 2019 at 11:21a.m.

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield school board meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. in the school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road SE.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500


Canfield


Residential
2 bedroom, 1 bath
$129700


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000