St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Holly and Robert McNees, McDonald, boy, April 27.
Amanda Martinez Amador and Dennis Martinez, Youngstown, boy, April 27.
Angela and Sean Fouse, Salem, boy, April 27.
Jessica Luster and Sean Ferrall, Youngstown, boy, April 27.
Jessica and Jarvis Jones Jr., Youngstown, girl, April 27.
Rachel and Josh Mistovich, Hubbard, girl, April 27.
Brittany and Jon Heynie, Vienna, girl, April 27.
Deanna Genova and Ryan Angelilli, Youngstown, girl, April 22.
