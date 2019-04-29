at the movies
at the movies
Ticket sales
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included.
1. “Avengers: Endgame,SDRq $350 million ($859 million international).
2. “Captain Marvel,SDRq $8.1 million.
3. “The Curse of La Llorona,SDRq $7.5 million.
4. “Breakthrough,SDRq $6.3 million.
5. “Shazam!” $5.5 million.
6. “Little,SDRq $3.4 million.
7. “Dumbo,SDRq $3.2 million.
8. “Pet Sematary,SDRq $1.3 million.
9. “Us,SDRq $1.1 million.
10. “Penguins,SDRq $1.1 million.
Source: Associated Press
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.