at the movies


April 29, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Ticket sales

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included.

1. “Avengers: Endgame,SDRq $350 million ($859 million international).

2. “Captain Marvel,SDRq $8.1 million.

3. “The Curse of La Llorona,SDRq $7.5 million.

4. “Breakthrough,SDRq $6.3 million.

5. “Shazam!” $5.5 million.

6. “Little,SDRq $3.4 million.

7. “Dumbo,SDRq $3.2 million.

8. “Pet Sematary,SDRq $1.3 million.

9. “Us,SDRq $1.1 million.

10. “Penguins,SDRq $1.1 million.

Source: Associated Press

