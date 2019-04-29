Agenda Tuesday

Brookfield school board, special meeting in executive session, 5 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road SE.

Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

McDonald Village, committee meetings, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Salem school board, special meeting in executive session, 7:30 a.m., 1226 E. State St.

Senior Services Advisory Council, senior community centers subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m., 2931A Youngstown Road, Warren.

West Branch school board, work session, 6 p.m.; regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., high-school media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

