METRO DIGEST | Landlord expected to sign pact with ACTION, Austintown road closed, Holocaust observance set

ACTION sets meeting on pact with landlord; 150 expected to attend

YOUNGSTOWN

A public meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 420 Clearmount Drive, to host Mark R. King for failing to maintain his properties to minimum property-code standard, failing to respond to tenant maintenance requests and tax delinquency in the city of Youngstown.

King is expected to sign a community agreement, drafted by the ACTION Housing Task Force, which sets dates for completion of nine strategies outlined in the agreement.

About 150 members of the community are expected to attend.

ACTION’s Housing Task Force is a group of residents and faith leaders from neighborhoods throughout Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley who are engaged in a campaign to address long-standing housing quality issues that negatively impact neighborhoods.

King was selected because of his tax delinquencies, large holdings of more than 150 properties, and based on complaints made by his tenants.

The Task Force will select the next landlord to hold accountable at the meeting.

Four Mile Run Road to be closed to traffic

AUSTINTOWN

North Four Mile Run Road will be closed today and Tuesday between Hendricks and Crum roads for a culvert repair. The suggested detour is from Hendricks to Meridian Road to Crum.

Driving reminder before prom season

CANFIELD

As the spring prom season approaches, Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has issued a reminder to parents and students that teen drivers remain one of Ohio’s most at-risk groups for traffic accidents, injuries and deaths.

According to the patrol, from 2016 through 2018, there were more than 132,000 traffic crashes in Ohio involving at least one teen driver.

Of these crashes, an action on the part of the teen driver contributed to 71 percent of the crashes.

At-fault teen driver crashes resulted in 255 deaths and more than 39,000 injuries.

In fatal crashes, 18 percent of at-fault teen drivers were operating a vehicle while impaired.

“In a collaborative effort with local agencies, we will exercise high visibility to ensure you make it home safe,” Lt. Brad Bucey, Canfield Post commander, said in a news release.

Spring cleanup and scrap tire collection set in Newton Twp.

NEWTON FALLS

The Newton Township Board of Trustees will have its annual spring cleanup weekend and scrap tire collection from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the township administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.

During this event, large trash receptacles will be available for collection of unusable items.

Items that cannot be accepted include hazardous or electronic waste such as paint, oil, antifreeze, propane tanks, chemicals, TVs, monitors, appliances, etc. Visit www.gottagogreen.org for information on disposal of these hazardous items.

In addition, a maximum of eight tires per household will be accepted. Tires must be off the rim, and no oversize tires are allowed. Items may be dropped off only during designated hours.

This event is free for Newton Township residents. A photo ID will be required for proof of residency. For information, call 330-872-0003 or visit www.newtontwptc.org.

Remember Holocaust

YOUNGSTOWN

The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is presenting its 26th annual Community Holocaust Commemoration programs for Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) on Thursday and Sunday.

Thursday’s event takes place at noon in the rotunda of the Mahoning County Courthouse downtown.

The annual Shoah Memorial Ceremony is at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane.