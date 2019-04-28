Youngstown Jewish group responds to Calif. shooting

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation on Saturday evening issued this statement on the Poway synagogue shooting:

“We are horrified to learn of yet another synagogue shooting. Today, on the last day of Passover, one of the most sacred holidays in the Jewish faith, at least one person was killed and three others injured in an attack at a synagogue in Poway, San Diego County, Calif.

“This shooting comes exactly six months after the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., that left 11 dead and seven injured.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims in Poway, and with the entire Jewish community there, as they cope with this unthinkable horror. We are deeply troubled about the rising tide of anti-Semitism in the United States and abroad. We condemn all hate speech and violent acts and reaffirm our commitment to equality, human dignity, and peace.”