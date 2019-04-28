Leo golf outing will raise funds for scholarships

Staff report

LOWELLVILLE

The Officer Justin Leo Scholarship Golf Club Outing will be at Bedford Trails Golf Course, 713 Bedford Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2.

Proceeds help fund the total of $20,000 scholarships that are awarded to Girard High School students in honor of Leo, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in October 2017.

There will be lunch and dinner served along with beverages including beer and pop.

There also will be 50/50 and basket raffles.

Entry is $70 per person and $280 for a team entry. If participants just want to purchase dinner, they can do so for $25.

Entry forms must be returned by May 15.

There are still spaces open for corporate and hole sponsors and basket donations.

For information or to register, visit https://justinleogolfouting.com.