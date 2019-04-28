Farmers National Bank recently expanded its mortgage lending team with the addition of mortgage-loan consultant Eric Boulton to the Lodi office.

Boulton, who has 13 years of experience in home lending, will help residents identify the right home lending program for their needs. Boulton serves on the Medina, Wayne and Holmes counties board of realtors, the Habitat for Humanity board and on the affiliate committee for the Medina Board of Realtors.

Darlene Snyder Jones of Warren was recently hired as chief executive officer of St. Vincent de Paul Society Trumbull/Ashtabula/Portage District. She will be responsible for restructuring the organization, which will include implementation of a new business model and expanding current programs and services. Her office is located in Warren in the new administration building on Niles Road.

Jones was regional director of business development for ValleyCare Health System until the system was purchased in May 2017 at which time she was promoted to regional executive director of operations for Steward Health Care Network.

Jones is involved with Down Syndrome Association of the Valley Buddy Walk, American Heart Association Heart walk team member, American Cancer Society Relay For Life and Boy Scouts of America, Troop 101, as former advancement leader and executive committee member.

In addition, as a member of St. Mary Church in Warren, she is a member of Parish Council, a Eucharistic minister, a youth minister and former parish social chairwoman.

Luann Maynard is the new director of development for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley in Boardman.

Maynard will lead the fundraising efforts at the Beeghly campus and surrounding Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley facilities. In the first 10 years in the area, about $27 million was raised to support programs and services for children and families.