COURTS
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
NEW COMPLAINTS
Huntington National Bank v. John Dowd, money.
Rubena Smith v. Virginia Hall, money.
John Sullivan et al v. Miranda Higgins et al, money.
Tecniflex Inc. v. Gateminder Corp. et al, money.
Joseph Chapman v. Alpino Raneri et al, personal injury.
DOCKET
Worldwide Asset Purchasing v. Nicole Simms, judgment for plaintiff.
DIVORCES ASKED
Andrea Dawson, 910 Canterbury Lane, Salem, v. Peter Dawson of England.
Leane Ketchum, 1437 Main St., Wellsville, v. Scotty Ketchum, same address.
DIVORCES GRANTED
Stacey Sevacko v. Jason Sevacko.
Jordan Behanna v. Justin Behanna.
Adam Childers v. Jaclyn Childers.
Grant Oesch v. Cristal Oesch.
Ryan Nyardy v. Cara Nyardy.
DISSOLUTIONS ASKED
Chad Williamson, 936 Bradshaw Ave., East Liverpool, and Suzanne Williamson, 39038 Grant St., Lisbon.
Erik Sweet, 39040 Harvey Ave., Lisbon, and Toni Donnelly, 30045 Winona Road, Salem.
Kyle Clayton, 945 N. 12th St., Sebring, and Kayla Clayton, 4553 Deer Creek Court, Austintown.
DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED
Renee Flowers and Franklin Flowers.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
DOCKET
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Mary G. Morris et al, foreclosure.
Sam Lamancusa v. Sheila D. Steffler et al, foreclosure.
Sam Lamancusa v. Nicholas M. Ahladis et al, foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Michael Dickson et al, foreclosure.
US Bank NA v. Joseph M. Boyles et al, foreclosure.
Second Round LP v. Sarah E. Poser, default.
City of Girard v. Erik Parker et al, default.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Roy R. Mason Jr. et al, dismissed.
Frank Opalenik v. Stephen Buehrer et al, dismissed.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Edward Sable et al, dismissed.
Isaiah D. Sugick v. Shyane M. Duley et al, dismissed.
Howard M. Hoffman v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.
Carla A. Huffman v. Sarah Morrison et al, dismissed.
Midland Funding LLC v. Jesse Wesolowski, dismissed.
Midland Funding LLC v. Jacob Tocco, dismissed.
Bank of America NA v. Gary L. Slovinsky, dismissed.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. John C. Palo, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. Roger K. Bianco et al, dismissed.
Rosemary Cool v. Venture Plastics Inc. et al, dismissed.
Diana Lininger v. Donna Boyd et al, dismissed.
Systems & Services Technologies Inc. v. Leroy Hart, dismissed.
State v. Devontae Wesson, sentenced.
State v. Samantha Milakovich, sentenced.
State v. Elliot Barwinski, sentenced.
Laura Robinson v. Progressive et al, settled.
Brandon A. Bartholomew Murphy v. Sarah Morrison et al, settled.
Roco Timber Creek Investors LLC et al v. Orem Timber Creek Limited Partnership et al, settled.
Tracy L. Hacker v. Magna Seating of America Inc. et al, dismissed.
William J. King v. Walgreen Co. et al, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. Lillie M. Brooks et al, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. Sandra M. Moore et al, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. Jeffrey L. Brandon et al, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. David L. Herron Jr. et al, dismissed.
DIVORCES GRANTED
Ashley N. Bussey v. Jeremy D. Bussey.
James Mateyko Jr. v. Debra L. Mateyko.
Debra A. Barber v. Keith A. Barber.
Shannon A. Wallace v. Braden B. Wallace.
Christopher M. Hafely v. Justina N. Hafely.
Nicholas Pregibon v. Linda Pregibon.
Jennifer Kincade v. Michael Kincade.
Ivan Krupansky v. Theodora L. Krupansky.
Tammy L. Maybou v. Ivey J. Maybou.
Alicia M. Snyder v. Scott G. Snyder.
Susan M. Bonetti v. Donald J. Bonetti.
James M. Regan v. Kandi Regan.
Renee L. Blake v. Charles A. Blake.
DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED
Kristi L. Cremeans and Jeffrey D. Cremeans.
Lori A. Haidet and Eric M. Haidet.
Destiny Sheets and Andrew Sheets.
Steven Kilar and Janae Kilar.
Cassandra Nelson and Richard L. Nelson Jr.
Jennifer L. Grady and Jermarlo M. Grady.
Justine L. Pickett and John A. Pickett.
Christina Campbell and Daryl Campbell.
Angela M. Herman and Thomas J. Herman.
Kimberly A. Larimer and James R. Larimer II.
Tanya L. Rhode and Ashley D. Rhode.
Matthew L. Decker and Rebecca J. Decker.
Alyssa J. Organ and Christopher D. Organ.
DOMESTIC CASES DISMISSED
Tatum Yesko v. Michael Yesko, dismissed.
Neoma M. Waszo v. John G. Waszo, dismissed.
Scott Rutledge v. Adriana Rutledge, dismissed.
Sherri McCrory v. Chandler R. McCrory, dismissed.
Athena J. Duhamell v. Anthony Diaz, dismissed.
