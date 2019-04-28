Blood Drives
today
Niles Wellness Center, 213 Sharkey Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Liberty Township Administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Austintown Health Care, 650 S. Meridian Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Poland Library, 331 S. Main St., 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
YSU Kilcawley Center, 1 University Plaza, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Lowellville High School, 52 Rocket Place, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
East Palestine High School, 360 W. Grant St., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
Grace Church, 140 S. Main St., Columbiana, 1 to 6 p.m.
Hill, Barth & King LLC, 6603 Summit Drive, Canfield, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
