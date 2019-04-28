Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Lauren and Matt Drombetta, Vienna, boy, April 26.
Tabreazia Gowdy and Isaiah Nuckles, Youngstown, girl, April 26.
Kristina and Randy Riccitelli, Youngstown, girl, April 26.
Kristina and David Dugan, Austintown, boy, April 26.
Kristen and Todd Orr, North Lima, boy, April 26.
Samantha Frampton and Geronimo Ajanel, Salem, boy, April 26.
Nicole and Matthew Hensperger, Austintown, girl, April 26.
Jayda and Edgar Velazquez, Youngstown, girl, April 26.
Neisha Martinez and Dante Wells, Youngstown, girl, April 26.
Erin Baughman, Youngstown, girl, April 25.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.