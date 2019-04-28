Arrive Alive Tour comes to Lakeview High School

Staff report

CORTLAND

The Arrive Alive Tour from UNITE, sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police and Ohio Metal Works LLC, will visit Lakeview High School, 300 Hillman Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8.

The program uses a high-tech simulator, impact video and a number of other resources to educate the public about the dangers of intoxicated driving.

The simulator allows participants to experience the potential consequences of impaired driving in a controlled environment.

Nearly one-third of all traffic deaths involve alcohol-impaired drivers. Every two minutes, a person is injured in a drunken-driving crash. On average, two in three people will be involved in a drunken-driving crash in their lifetime. One of the most common driving distractions is cellphone use.

Drivers under age 20 have the highest percentage of distraction-related fatal crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

UNITE brings health and wellness programs to high schools, colleges and communities across the nation. Its programs are designed to heighten awareness to the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.

Call Matt Luther at 888-436-3394, ext. 2086, for information or questions.