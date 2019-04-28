Apartment blaze

BOARDMAN

An apartment fire on the 8400 block of Colwyn Court was reported to the Boardman Fire Department at 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

The apartment complex has multiple units from which fire crews, police and civilians helped rescue residents from upper floors, according to reports.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, fire officials said two civilians were taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Also, about a dozen residents were displaced.

Manhunt on highway

JEFFERSON

A man traveling on state Route 11 north of Trumbull County, reportedly armed and wearing a bulletproof vest Saturday afternoon, was chased by officers from several police organizations.

A spokeswoman for the Jefferson Village Police Department, which is handling the case, would not comment.

According to another law enforcement agency involved, the suspect fled his vehicle on foot and was arrested late afternoon or early evening without any weapons being fired.

Poetry Rocks Schools

YOUNGSTOWN

Cardinal Mooney High School, 2545 Erie St., recently announced a new program, Poetry Rocks Schools. The program turns classic and modern poetry into songs in a wide variety of contemporary styles, creating lessons and videos that allow students to experience cross-curricular associations. The school will have a press day from 9:50 to 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to demonstrate how Poetry Rocks Schools is used in a classroom setting.

MYCAP breakfast set

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership will host a community breakfast in celebration of Community Action Month at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Hall, 343 Via Mt. Carmel Ave. More than 100 local leaders and partners have been invited. Mayor Jamael Tito Brown will be the guest speaker.

Eagle’s Nest open house

YOUNGSTOWN

The Eagle’s Nest Life Equipping Center, 115 Illinois Ave., will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11. Visitors can tour the North Side facility, meet the team, donate financial contributions and learn about the programs provided.