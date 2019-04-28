Agenda Monday
Brookfield school board, special meeting in executive session, 5 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road SE.
Brookfield Township trustees, monthly department head meeting, 8:30 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, finance executive committee meeting, 9 a.m.; general policy board meeting, 10 a.m., City Centre One, 100 E. Federal St., Youngstown.
Girard City Council, finance committee caucus, 6:30 p.m.; regular meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, municipal court, 105 N. Market St.
Jackson-Milton school board, special meeting to interview design builders, 5 p.m., high school, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.
Lordstown Village Council, finance committee meeting, 1 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Mahoning County Career & Technical Center, special board meeting, 4:30 p.m., board conference room, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 5 p.m., CSB building, second floor, Suite 201, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.
Niles City School District, financial planning and supervision commission, 1 p.m., administration building all-purpose room, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.
Youngstown City Council, community, planning & economic development committee meeting, 5 p.m., sixth-floor caucus room, 26 S. Phelps St.
