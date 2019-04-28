African American Museum reopens after 6 years

NEW ORLEANS

The New Orleans African American Museum has reopened after being closed for six years.

The museum, a showplace of art and historical artifacts relating to the city’s African American heritage, first opened in 2000 and closed in 2013 for financial reasons. It reopened its doors earlier this month.

News outlets report the grand opening included the debut of the exhibition “Everywhere We Are/Everywhere We Go: Black Space and Geographies.” It will run through the end of 2019 and was produced in cooperation with Tulane University’s Amistad Research Center.

Focusing on the history of Treme, a New Orleans neighborhood established by free people of color in the late 18th century, the exhibition features photos of Mardi Gras Indians, musicians such as Louis Armstrong and the Treme neighborhood.

Tiger Woods to design first golf course in Hawaii

HONOLULU

Tiger Woods is designing an Oahu golf course, according to resort officials.

Woods will design his first golf course in Hawaii as part of a $300 million development for the Makaha Valley Resort, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported recently.

Woods and his TGR Design Company were chosen to develop one of two courses, while the second course will be designed by golf architect Gil Hanse, designer of the Olympic course in Rio de Janeiro, resort officials said.

A timeline for opening the courses on property owned by Pacific Links International of Toronto was not disclosed by resort officials.

Water park and resort hotel planned for Ala. Gulf Coast

FOLEY, Ala.

An indoor water park, a 200-room resort hotel and conference center and an RV park are coming to the Gulf Coast, officials with OWA announced today.

The $100 million project in Foley is part of the second phase of the OWA development. Construction is slated to begin this summer.

OWA is a project by the Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority, the economic-development arm of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. The first phase of the development has two main components: a retail and entertainment space and a 14-acre amusement park.

The RV park is set to be open by the end of this year. A hotel and indoor water park are set for a 2021 opening.

Celebrate ‘Fabulous 50s Weekend’ with Presley’s Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

On June 21-23, Elvis Presley’s Graceland will celebrate the 1950s.

Graceland’s Fabulous 50s Weekend is a trip down memory lane packed with 50s-themed activities, including a sock hop, an after-hours dinner in Presley Motors museum, movie marathons, trivia and games, parties and more.

The weekend will be highlighted by two live shows, a “Salute to the King” by acclaimed Elvis Tribute Artist Victor Trevino, Jr. and the legendary Chubby Checker live on the Soundstage at Graceland.

Packages for Graceland’s Fabulous 50s Weekend, including discounted rates at the Guest House at Graceland Hotel and Resort, are on sale now. For more information, including a complete schedule, visit www.graceland.com/fab50.

Associated Press