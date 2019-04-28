$1M in grants pegged for body armor for Ohio police officers

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The state is making more money available for grants to pay for body armor for Ohio law enforcement officers amid high demand.

The Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and the attorney general announced Friday that BWC is pledging an additional $1 million in grants for the protective gear for law enforcement agencies that have pending applications or plan to apply.

That puts the total funding at $3.5 million for the program created last year.

Agencies can get up to $40,000 to buy protective vests with a local match of 25%. Only law enforcement agencies that pay BWC premiums are eligible.

BWC says it has approved funding for 335 law enforcement agencies so far.