Moms Eat Free

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is honoring all moms on Mother’s Day – May 12 – with a Moms Eat Free promotion at its locations in Boardman, Niles and Grove City, Pa. Moms can select their free meal from any of the regular Primanti Bros. menu items.

Mom eats free when anyone else seated at the table simply purchases a meal of $3.99 or more – the price of a single Kid’s Meal. The offer is good Mother’s Day and for dine-in only. All those who dine on Mother’s Day will also receive a coupon for $5 off a return visit during the month of May.

Book drive, book fair

BOARDMAN

Barnes & Noble, 381 Boardman-Poland Road, will host a book drive and book fair sponsored by Handel Foundation all day today. The theme will be “Buy Books for Nooks.” Customers can purchase books for the nooks in the waiting areas throughout Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley and support local families.

At the customer’s request and with a voucher, a portion of purchases will go to raise funds to buy books as well. There is no additional cost to the customer. The event will include story times, an author signing and other activities.

Another all-day mini book drive and book fair will take place at Barnes & Noble next Saturday to benefit Akron Children’s. For information, call 330-629-9436.

Another sleeping rocker recalled after 5 infant deaths

Another brand of sleeping rockers is being recalled, after five infants died in them over the last seven years.

Kids II said Friday that it is recalling nearly 700,000 rocking sleepers that were sold since 2012 at Walmart, Target and Toys ‘R’ Us.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday that anyone who bought the Kids II sleeper should stop using it right away. Consumers can get a refund or voucher by contacting Kids II. The recall covers all models of Kids II sleeping rockers.

Uber looks to raise up to $9B in IPO

NEW YORK

Ride-hailing giant Uber is aiming to raise $9 billion in its mammoth initial public stock offering that, while smaller than initially expected, still dwarfs most stock market debuts.

The San Francisco-based company expects to be valued at $80.5 billion to $91.5 billion, falling well below prior estimates that rose as high as $120 billion.

Even so, Uber is on track for one of the largest IPOs in history. The company plans to sell 180 million shares for between $44 and $50 each.

US economy grew at 3.2% rate in 1Q

WASHINGTON

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.2% annual rate in the first three months of the year, a far better outcome than expected, overcoming a host of headwinds including global weakness, rising trade tensions and a partial government shutdown.

The advance in the gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, marks an acceleration from a 2.2% gain in the previous October-December period, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

Staff/wire reports