Youngstown man charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery

Staff report

LIBERTY

Bond was set at $75,000 in Girard Municipal Court for a Youngstown man accused of robbing and stabbing a man at the Rodeway Inn about 12:52 a.m. Friday.

Police responded to the call and spoke to a person who had been with the victim at the time. She told police they had been walking back to their room when Dan Hughes, 26, approached the victim and began slashing at him with a large folding knife, according to a police report.

A struggle ensued, the report said, and the victim was cut on both hands.

The report did not state details of what was taken in the robbery. A police sergeant told The Vindicator that matter is still under investigation.

As the police officers walked to the patrol car to get paperwork, the report said they saw Hughes sitting on the ground around the corner, and he admitted he was involved in the attack and identified himself.

He admitted he threw the knife he’d used to stab the victim in the parking lot and said he had lost his shoes, which had blood on them, at the lot.

Hughes is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.