HAPPY 90th BIRTHDAY Howard Woerth Divelbiss Jr.


April 27, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

HONOREE

Residence: Austintown

Date of birth: April 15, 1929, in Youngstown

FAMILY

Parents: Howard Sr. and Twanette (Shireman) Divelbiss

Siblings: Marilyn Fogle Forsyth, deceased

Spouse: Lillian (Bunny Boyer) Divelbiss, whom he married Sept. 1, 1951, at South Side Presbyterian Church in Youngstown

Children: Howard Woerth (Sherry) Divelbiss III of Austintown; Laura (Joe) Assion of Medina; Lynn Divelbiss and Louis Warren of Bradford, Mass.

Grandchildren: Four

Great grandchildren: Four

BACKGROUND

Education: Graduated from Boardman High School and attended Ohio State and Wittenberg universities

Employment: Mr. Divelbiss worked for Peoples Bank, Raymond Concrete Pile, Valley Mould & Iron and retired from Sohio Gas (now BP)

Memberships: He has been a member of Ohltown United Methodist Church for 58 years.

Additional interests: Mr. Divelbiss enjoys woodworking, collecting old frames and framing photos.

CELEBRATIONS

Date and location: He was honored recently during a lunch with family and friends at a local restaurant as well as a dinner and brunch with family.

