HAPPY 90th BIRTHDAY Howard Woerth Divelbiss Jr.
HONOREE
Residence: Austintown
Date of birth: April 15, 1929, in Youngstown
FAMILY
Parents: Howard Sr. and Twanette (Shireman) Divelbiss
Siblings: Marilyn Fogle Forsyth, deceased
Spouse: Lillian (Bunny Boyer) Divelbiss, whom he married Sept. 1, 1951, at South Side Presbyterian Church in Youngstown
Children: Howard Woerth (Sherry) Divelbiss III of Austintown; Laura (Joe) Assion of Medina; Lynn Divelbiss and Louis Warren of Bradford, Mass.
Grandchildren: Four
Great grandchildren: Four
BACKGROUND
Education: Graduated from Boardman High School and attended Ohio State and Wittenberg universities
Employment: Mr. Divelbiss worked for Peoples Bank, Raymond Concrete Pile, Valley Mould & Iron and retired from Sohio Gas (now BP)
Memberships: He has been a member of Ohltown United Methodist Church for 58 years.
Additional interests: Mr. Divelbiss enjoys woodworking, collecting old frames and framing photos.
CELEBRATIONS
Date and location: He was honored recently during a lunch with family and friends at a local restaurant as well as a dinner and brunch with family.
