Great weather, music draw many to Federal Frenzy

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Great food, great entertainment and a beautiful spring day greeted the thousands of people who came to downtown Youngstown Saturday for the fifth annual Federal Frenzy music and arts festival.

People brought themselves along with their kids, from practically newborns in carriages to teens actually walking with their families.

“Everything is fantastic,” said Melissa Thomas, 40, of Youngstown, a first-time Frenzy attendee, who brought her 7-year-old son to the event.

“There is great food and vendors and a lot of educational materials for young people. There should be more events like this to bring the community together. Things like this make Youngstown great,” said Thomas.

A Wilson High School graduate and licensed practical nurse, she said she is starting a new job Monday at Mercy Health and plans to become a registered nurse.

The wide variety of music chosen by the Frenzy team was perfect for Thomas.

“I’m versatile. I like any music,” said the church choir singer and who said she also sang for her patients at Sunrise Assisted Living.

“I think this is good for the community,” said Adrian Lewis, of Youngstown, who was providing security at The Federal,

Jonathan Rose of Youngstown, also working security at The Federal, said it is “awesome to bring the community together like this. Kids and adults, it’s nice to see everyone having fun.”

Rachel Hritz of Boardman, and Anne Gulfo of North Lima brought more variety to the Frenzy by creating a chalk drawing of what looked like a huge, colorful octopus in the middle of Federal Street. Hritz, a Youngstown State University freshman studying painting and art education, and Gulfo, a YSU sophomore studying graphic design, agreed they just wanted to “create something pretty.”

Peggy and Mike Humes, owners of “Peace, Love and Silk,” a do-it-yourself paint-on-silk business, were first-time Federal Frenzy vendors. She said people were showing an interest in their products.

Among the non-musical displays was the Youngstown City School District’s visual performing project, “Unite! Dream to build a better community, a better world” on the second floor of the Lemon Grove.

The Unity Project is a collection of 24 paintings created by students from every school in the district, surrounding school districts, a preschool, YSU and Kent State University at Trumbull. The collection is on tour.

A group of 17 students, lead by Megan Crees, and guided by staff advisors, make up Penguin Productions, a team behind the event.

Major funding for the event was provided by YSU, Youngstown City and Summit FM.

Crees, a senior, who said she will think about her future after today,

She expects to feel a bit emotional when her last Federal Frenzy is over. “I’ve been on the team for three years.”

When told that people interviewed by The Vindicator thought Federal Frenzy is a great event because it brings Youngstown people together, Crees said: “I love to hear that. It is a huge goal of ours. I’m proud of the Federal Frenzy event.”