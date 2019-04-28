Great event and weather draw many to Federal Frenzy

YOUNGSTOWN

Attracted by great food, great entertainment and a beautiful spring day, thousands of people came to downtown Youngstown Saturday for the fifth annual Federal Frenzy music and arts festival.

People brought themselves along with their kids, from practically newborns in carriages and backpacks, to teens actually walking with their families.

“Everything is fantastic,” said Melissa Thomas, 40, of Youngstown, a first-time Frenzy attendee, who brought her 7-year-old son to the event.

“There is great food and vendors and a lot of educational materials for young people. There should be more events like this to bring the community together. Things like this make Youngstown great,” said Thomas.

Read MORE in SUNDAY'S VINDICATOR.