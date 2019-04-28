Family and friends celebrate Loraine Lynn’s life

LIBERTY

A joy to be around.

A strong woman.

A “class babe.”

These are just a few ways the late Loraine Lynn’s family and friends described her as they gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate her life.

Thursday would have been her 62nd birthday.

“We miss her dearly,” said her daughter, Corrie Lynn. “She was taken too soon.”

Loraine was killed in August 2017 and found in her mother’s pond. Authorities are still investigating, and the family asks that anyone who has information contact the Liberty Police Department’s tip line at 330-539-9830. All tips are confidential.

Some 40 friends and family members congregated at the Vernon’s Café banquet center to reminisce about Loraine, or Lori as those close to her called her. Some even traveled from Florida, Virginia and Pennsylvania for the memorial.

“I would like people to talk about happy memories and to try to get some closure,” said Loraine’s older sister, Diane Pullin. “It’s been very difficult for us to get closure because the case hasn’t been solved. ... It’s good for us to get together and talk about all the good times we had with her instead of thinking about the case sometimes.”

Read MORE in SUNDAY'S VINDICATOR