BIRTHS


April 27, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Scott and Tessa Kamenitsa, Canfield, boy, April 25.

Lucas and Alisha Ray, Salem, boy, April 25.

Alexander and Julie Braden, Alliance, boy, April 25.

Corey and Bethany Thomas, Warren, girl, April 25.

Shyane Worrell and Scott O’Connell, Southington, girl, April 25.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Elaina Rockenfelder and Reginald Scrives Jr., Austintown, boy, April 22.

Victoria Brenner, Warren, boy, April 23.

Lerica Murray and Antonio Rodriguez, Warren, boy, April 23.

Phillip and Alana Pavick, Warren, boy, April 23.

Chris-Robin and Stephanie Ronningen, Warren, boy, April 23.

Katelyn Dubasik and Taylor Quisenberry, Warren, boy, April 24.

Briania Gray-Lyons, Warren, boy, April 24.

