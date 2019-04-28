Apartment fire on Colwyn Court in Boardman


April 27, 2019 at 5:53p.m.

BOARDMAN

An apartment fire on the 8400 block of Colwyn Court was reported to the Boardman Fire Department at about 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

The apartment complex has multiple units from which fire crews, police and civilians helped rescue residents from upper floors, according to reports.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, fire officials said two civilians were taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Also, about a dozen residents were displaced.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
2 bedroom, 1 bath
$129700


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500