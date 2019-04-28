Apartment fire on Colwyn Court in Boardman

BOARDMAN

An apartment fire on the 8400 block of Colwyn Court was reported to the Boardman Fire Department at about 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

The apartment complex has multiple units from which fire crews, police and civilians helped rescue residents from upper floors, according to reports.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, fire officials said two civilians were taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Also, about a dozen residents were displaced.