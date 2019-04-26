Tim Ryan will participate in first Democratic primary debate

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, has qualified to participate in the first Democratic primary debate in Miami.

In order to qualify, candidates had to earn at least one percent in three Democratic National Committee public opinion polls or receive donations from at least 65,000 unique donors, including at least 200 individual donors in at least 20 states.

Currently, there are 16 qualifying candidates invited to attend the debate.