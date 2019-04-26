Surplus food/clothing

Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, various commodities, for those living in ZIP codes 44509, 44511 and 44515. Recipients must bring identification.

Cornersburg Baptist Church, 3898 Tippecanoe Road, Youngstown, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, clothes and household items available during the annual Shop for Free Giveaway.

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants should bring containers and proper identification.

Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.