Struthers High School students sent home after accidental evacuation


April 26, 2019 at 10:37a.m.

STRUTHERS — Struthers High School students were dismissed from class today after a faulty sensor tripped the fire alarm, prompting an evacuation.

Due to the weather, the students were soaked upon returning to class.

A spokeswoman for the school said the students were dismissed for the day as a result.

