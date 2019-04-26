Struthers High School students sent home after accidental evacuation
STRUTHERS — Struthers High School students were dismissed from class today after a faulty sensor tripped the fire alarm, prompting an evacuation.
Due to the weather, the students were soaked upon returning to class.
A spokeswoman for the school said the students were dismissed for the day as a result.
