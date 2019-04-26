Sheriff: Human remains those of man last seen in 2018

Associated Press

WAVERLY, Ohio

A sheriff says human remains found in a large bag just a few yards off a road in a rural area of Ohio have been identified as the body of a man last seen in 2018.

Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader said in a release that the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body through fingerprints as 36-year-old Shane Walls of Pike County.

The sheriff’s office says authorities were informed in February that Walls was missing and was last seen in December.

The sheriff says three mushroom hunters found the bag around 3 p.m. Monday in the southern Ohio county and called authorities.

Reader says the cause of death hasn’t been determined. His office is conducting a homicide investigation into the death.