Ryan qualifies for first Democratic presidential debate

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Just three weeks after announcing his candidacy for U.S. president, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, has cleared a key first hurdle by qualifying to be in the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami on June 26-27.

Pursuant to Democratic National Committee rules, candidates earning at least 1 percent in three DNC-approved public opinion polls qualify for participation in the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate.

Ryan surpassed that threshold in Monmouth University’s first poll of Iowa Democratic voters of the 2020 cycle on April 11, as well as a University of New Hampshire poll released April 22. He also registered in the Ipsos Public Affairs and Reuters public poll, released Wednesday.

“There’s no question that America is craving the pragmatic, progressive leadership Tim Ryan brings to the table – and he’ll continue to champion the solutions we need to innovate our economy, fix our broken health care and education systems, and unite our country with opportunity that rebuilds the American Dream,” said Julia Krieger, Tim Ryan for America communications director.

In an interview with The Vindicator’s editorial board, Ryan, who has served in Congress since 2003, sought to downplay the importance of money this early in the campaign.

Ryan said his goal is to be included in the national debates.

According to Democratic Party rules, the debates will take place over two back-to-back midweek evenings with 10 slots each night.

Ryan is the 16th Democrat to officially announce his candidacy, while there are slew of others who have expressed a desire to run. Heading that list is former vice president and senator Joe Biden.

According to the Associated Press, candidates have two paths to the stage: They can either achieve 1 percent support in three reputable national or early nominating state polls, or they can collect contributions from at least 65,000 donors, with a minimum of 200 in at least 20 states.

The amount raised doesn’t matter. It’s all about how many voters are contributing.

Ryan officials said Friday that their fundraising has gradually increasing and they expect that to continue with the debate status. The next official fundraising reporting is not until July.

Biden entered the race Thursday and issued a statement about fundraising: “Our campaign raised $6.3 million in its first 24 hours! That’s more than any other presidential campaign so far! ... it’s proof we are running a truly grass-roots campaign.”

Ninety-seven percent of online donations were under $200. Donations came from all 50 states and U.S. territories and the average online donation was $41, Biden’s campaign said. “In all, 96,926 people chipped in on Day One.”