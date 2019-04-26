Mueller details Trump campaign against embattled AG Sessions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeff Sessions was "weak," the president of the United States shouted.

Donald Trump was livid – as angry as aide Steve Bannon had ever seen him. And the worst of his fury was directed at his attorney general.

It was March 3, 2017, the day after Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation. Several of Trump's top advisers – but not Sessions – had gathered in the Oval Office. Trump screamed at them, but reserved his greatest wrath for the nation's chief law enforcement official.

His anger at Sessions wouldn't abate – not until he finally fired him, more than 20 months later.