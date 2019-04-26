50 businesses will participate in Hubbard Shop Small

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

HUBBARD

The Shop Small Hubbard Spring Fling is about “showing Hubbard off,” said Susan Mocker with Extending Grace.

Local businesses will host the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Saturday. Small businesses along North Main Street and West Liberty Street will offer discounts and specials, and there will be vendors in pop-up shops along those roads. There will be live music at some venues in the city as well.

About 50 businesses will be participating, Mocker said. The restaurants and bars will remain open later into the evening.

Dani Wilson, marketing coordinator of Woodland Cellars, said there will be a variety of small businesses participating – Woodland Cellars, “Too” Hot Mamas, The Encore Shop, Extending Grace, Hubbard Music, Gwen Erin’s Natural Fibers, Matanin’s Eagle Grille and Bar and Eagle Wear.

“There’s a push toward shopping local and supporting your community, I think people are really getting on board with that,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be a good time. Every store will have a sale or special going on.”

Audra Horton, owner of “Too” Hot Mamas, said the event will also kick off the grand opening of the Maker’s Shop at Woodland Cellars.

The shop will start off selling Woodland Cellars wine along with tools and materials for people to make wine at home. “Too” Hot Mamas’ canned pepper products will also be available. Horton and Wilson want the shop to evolve into a space where local artists or food vendors can sell their products.

“It’s good to encourage people to shop local in Hubbard. Almost everything you need is right in your city, but people just don’t realize it,” Horton said.

Mocker said the small business event started in 2016. Back then, there were only 12 to 15 business participants. The organizers host the event in the spring and fall.

Mocker said the downtown area is “this hidden gem in the community. We have some really cool shops and restaurants here.”

Horton said the event is a great way to meet shop owners in the community. Mocker added its also a way for shop owners to say thanks to the residents who support them all year.