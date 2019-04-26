mahoning county

Indictments

A grand jury handed up indictments against these people Thursday on these charges:

Zion Q.H. Gilmore, 19, c/o Mahoning County jail, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Daniel Clark, 25, Inverness Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drugs.

Christopher Pope, 28, and David Pope, 61, both of Salt Springs Road, being a felon in possession of a firearm (David Pope only), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (Christopher Pope only) and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

Austin Larsen, 21, c/o Mahoning County jail, assault, obstructing official business, domestic violence, misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.

Andre Bankston, 31, Carlotta Drive, felonious assault, endangering children and domestic violence.

Dashwayla D. Walker, 26, Hillman Way, Boardman, endangering children.

Damien K. Clark, 20, Hall Avenue, Boardman, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification.

Darilyn K. Ritchie, 52, Metz Road, Columbiana, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Scharringhausen, 19, Catawba Drive, Canfield, domestic violence and obstructing official business.

Richard R. Ivy, 34, South Schenley Avenue, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin with forfeiture specifications.

Michael Austin Crow, 27, Stanton Street, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Troy Griffin, 21, West Judson Avenue, receiving stolen property.

Joellen Paris, 30, Tyrell Avenue, felonious assault with a firearm specification and falsification.

Dessie Howell, 27, West Dewey Avenue, violating a protection order and obstructing official business.

Ramona Millender-Jordan, 49, Rosedale Avenue, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Clark, 31, Kenmore Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Jean Peterson, 37, Pearl Street, possession of cocaine.

Erin Hallas, 36, Saddlebrook Drive, Boardman, possession of cocaine.

Robert Basalyga, 20, Ambridge, Pa., aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of hashish.

Joseph Spragan Jr., 41, Campbell, two counts of nonsupport of dependents.

NO BILL

Kenneth Carter, 28, West Delason Avenue, illegal possession of weapons and receiving stolen property.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts