Jury begins second day of deliberations in Baker murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors returned today to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the second day of deliberations in the Dashonti Baker aggravated murder trial.

They were sent home about 4:45 p.m. Thursday after deliberating for a little more than three hours.

Baker, 26, of Millet Avenue, is accused of the June 23, 2017, shooting death of Rae’venne Faircloth-Thomas, 24, who was found shot to death in an SUV on Oneta Street on the West Side. Prosecutors say she was killed over a property dispute with Baker. Testimony in the trial began April 18.

Judge Anthony Donofrio is hearing the case.