Four people indicted of food-stamp fraud charge


April 26, 2019 at 12:11p.m.

WARREN — Four people were indicted today on illegal use of the government-assistance programs – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and Women, Infants and Children.

They are Michael Totherow, 31, of Estabrook Avenue Northwest; Linda Winemiller, 65, of Burton Street Southeast; Patricia Reed, 46 of Euclid Boulevard in Youngstown; and Toni Simion, 34, of Waterville, Ohio.

Each person is also charged with telecommunications fraud. The charges are felonies punishable by up to 12 months in prison.

