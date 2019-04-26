Cleveland boy driving fellow teens in stolen SUV shot dead on birthday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities in say a boy was fatally shot on his 16th birthday while driving a stolen SUV carrying six other teenagers.

City police say none of the other teens was hurt when someone fired at the passing vehicle Wednesday night and hit Andre Bello III, who returned fire with a handgun before the SUV crashed into the side of a house.

Police say the SUV had been stolen hours earlier. It was carrying two male passengers and four females, ranging in age from 15 to 17.

Investigators say no arrests have been made and no suspect has been identified. The shooting remains under investigation.