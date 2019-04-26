City man faces federal drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown man will face federal drug charges after being caught by agents tracking him with invisible fingerprint spray.

Rafael Ernesto Dones Rosa, 33, was indicted Thursday on charges of possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine and use of the mail in causing or facilitating the commission of a felony.

Federal agents inserted a GPS tracker into a package containing cocaine identified by a drug-sniffing dog and sprayed the contents of the package with an invisible fingerprint spray. When the package was opened, the tracker alerted the agents to its location and Rosa was apprehended.

Damage to property

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating damage to a rental property on Indianola Avenue estimated to total $61,000, according to police reports. The property owner told police the tenants were evicted March 25 for owing five months of rent. When the owner returned to the property April 8, the back window was broken, all the windows were broken, the dead bolt was missing and the upstairs and kitchen faucets were running. The water caused major damage.

Woman says coyote attacked, took her dog

CANFIELD

Police are on the lookout after a Greenmont Avenue told them her dog was attacked and possibly taken by a coyote Thursday morning.

Detective Josh Wells said the woman put the dog out about 5:30 a.m. to go to the bathroom when it was attacked. Wells asked if anyone sees the dog they can call the police department at 330-533-4903.

Wells said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources advises that anyone taking a pet outside after dark accompany the pet and make sure the area is well lit.

GM adds Corvette jobs

DETROIT

General Motors, which has idled its Lordstown assembly plant, is adding 400 jobs at its plant in Bowling Green, Ky., for production of its new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette, the Detroit Free Press reports.

GM said Thursday it will add a second shift, or about 400 hourly jobs, at its Bowling Green Assembly plant. The shift will support production of the next-generation Corvette. GM earlier this month in New York revealed a camouflaged version of the next generation of the sports car, first introduced to the world in 1953. GM has promised to take the wraps off the car July 18.

Adding the second shift will boost the plant’s workforce to at least 1,300 people, GM said.

Donation to endowment

YOUNGSTOWN

The Rocky Ridge Neighborhood Association donated $4,387 to the Wick Recreation Area Endowment within the Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation.

The money was raised through the group’s annual maple syrup sale. It was the first donation made to the newly established endowment. Remaining supplies of the maple syrup are available at Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave.

Closed for roadwork

VERNON

The Trumbull County engineer said Bushnell Campbell Road just south of Beach Smith Road will be closed Monday and Tuesday for a culvert replacement. The recommended detour is west on Bradley Brownlee Road, north on Warner Road, and east on state Route 88.

Master’s Touch meeting

CANFIELD

The Master’s Touch, a spiritual-focused support group offering programs intended to prevent suicide and treat individuals with anxiety and depression, will have its first meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The group will meet at 5357 S. Raccoon Road in Canfield.

Questions can be directed to Dennis Orr at dpaulorr@gmail.com.