UPDATE | Youngstown man charged with crimes in Liberty

LIBERTY — A 26-year-old Youngstown man faces charges of aggravated burglary and felonious assault after police responded to a call at the Roadway Inn about 12:52 this morning.

When police arrived, the victim’s friend told police they had been walking back to their room when Hughes approached the victim and began slashing at him with a large folding knife, according to a police report.

A struggle ensued, the report said, and the victim was cut on both hands.

The report did not state details of what was taken in the burglary. A police sergeant told The Vindicator that matter is still under investigation.

As the police officers walked to the patrol car to get paperwork, the report said they saw a man sitting on the ground around the corner who admitted he was involved in the attack, and identified himself.

He admitted he threw the knife he used to stab the victim in the parking lot and said he had lost his shoes, which had blood on them, at the lot.

Hughes is scheduled for arraignment at the Girard Municipal Court later this morning.