BUSINESS digest

Athena dinner

BOARDMAN

The 27th annual Athena Award dinner will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. May 16 at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center, 7440 South Ave.

There are 15 finalists for the award that honors women who strive toward the highest levels of professional accomplishment by excelling in their chosen field, devote time and energy to their community in a meaningful way and open doors so that others may follow in their path.

Valley native Elizabeth McIntyre, publisher and editor of Crain’s Cleveland Business, is the keynote speaker.

Plumbing contract

CAMPBELL

Komar Anchor Plumbing & Drain Services of Boardman was awarded the plumbing services contract on the construction of the Campbell Memorial Literacy Center.

Construction has begun on the estimated $12 million project which is 0expected to be completed by spring 2020. The center will include a 3,200-square-foot library building, a 21,000-square-foot gymnasium as well as a conference center and wellness center for community members.

YESCO expansion

YOUNGSTOWN

YESCO, an electrical supply and wholesale company on Meridian Road, has opened its fifth location in Pittsburgh. The company’s local territory covers a 12-county region in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio. It provides services to companies nationwide.

Power lunches

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a trio of “power lunch” networking events throughout the region beginning in May.

The May 7 lunch will be at Trumbull Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On May 15, a lunch will take place at Honey Baked Ham in Boardman from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kennsington Grill in Canfield will be the location of the June 11 lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cleveland to get 5G

CLEVELAND

Verizon announced Cleveland would be one of 30 cities to receive its “5G Ultra Wideband” by the end of the year.

That means Clevelanders with 5G-enabled devices will be able to access higher-speed internet while using Verizon’s network.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,27.11‚àí1.01

Aqua America, .20 38.26‚àí0.02

Avalon Holdings,2.28‚àí0.005

Chemical Bank, .282.28‚àí0.005

Community Health Sys, .213.620.11

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.650.07

Farmers Nat., .0714.34‚àí0.01

First Energy, .36 41.150.29

Fifth/Third, .1628.26‚àí0.02

First Niles Financial, .058.500.00

FNB Corp., .1211.91‚àí0.06

General Motors, .3839.11‚àí0.62

General Electric, .129.12‚àí0.19

Huntington Bank, .11 13.68‚àí0.06

JP Morgan Chase, .56113.610.06

Key Corp, .1117.140.01

Macy’s, .38 24.13‚àí0.93

Parker Hannifin, .76182.02‚àí5.46

PNC, .75134.240.02

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88177.85‚àí0.31

Stoneridge31.42‚àí0.68

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.12‚àí0.18

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.