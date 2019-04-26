Boardman death investigation

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Police continue investigating the death of Bruce Williams after he was found Thursday night unresponsive and bleeding from the head outside an apartment complex at 4417 South Ave., according to police reports.

Officers arrived about 6:30 p.m. and discovered Williams, 68, of Lowellville, with a circular cut on his forehead. Police performed CPR on Williams, and EMS personnel arrived to perform life-saving measures.

Williams was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The apartment resident who reported the incident told police Williams was repairing the plumbing in her apartment. He left at 5:40 p.m., she said.

She heard Williams knock on her apartment window and buzz to be let into the building about 6:30 p.m. She buzzed open the door, but he did not enter. Shortly after, she heard a neighbor yell, left her apartment and found Williams lying in the parking lot, reports read.

Police found a hammer located on Williams’ right side and logged it as evidence.

At this point, police are waiting a cause-of-death determination from the Mahoning County coroner, said police Chief Todd Werth.