BIRTHS
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Michael and Ashley Sheffield, Youngstown, boy, April 24.
Monica Gross and Damian McClish, Canfield, girl, April 24.
Abigail Rucker and Royce Craft, Youngstown, girl, April 24.
Trisha Barker and Scott Zwick, Carrollton, boy, April 24.
Joey and Michal Russo, Canfield, boy, April 24.
Jaela Howell and Christopher Hosey Sr., Youngstown, boy, April 24.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Matthew and Corrie Darocha, Warren, boy, March 26.
Melissa Alford and Frank Peacock, Kinsman, boy, April 21.
Kaitlyn Statema and King Garner, Warren, boy, April 22.
Jarrod and Frances Sponseller, North Bloomfield, boy, April 23.
Diamond Staggers, Warren, girl, April 24.
