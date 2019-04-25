Youngstown man faces federal drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A Youngstown man will face federal drug charges after being caught by agents tracking him with invisible fingerprint spray.

Rafael Ernesto Dones Rosa, 33, was indicted Thursday on charges of possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine and use of the mail in causing or facilitating the commission of a felony.

Federal agents inserted a GPS tracker into a package containing cocaine identified by a drug sniffing dog and sprayed the contents of the package with an invisible fingerprint spray. When the package was opened, the tracker alerted the agents to its location and Rosa was apprehended.