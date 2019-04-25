Trump: Opioid battle to continue

President also pushes for wall at conference

Associated Press

ATLANTA

President Donald Trump pledged Wednesday to battle the deadly epidemic of opioid drug abuse “until our job is done,” and he claimed progress even though it is unclear whether the crisis has diminished.

Trump spoke at an annual conference of health, law enforcement, elected and other officials who work to combat drug abuse and addiction, and he used the appearance to advocate for the wall he wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico border, saying without evidence that it will help keep drugs out of the U.S. His wife, Melania, introduced him.

“My administration is deploying every resource at our disposal to empower you, to support you and to fight right by your side,” Trump said. “We will not solve this epidemic overnight, but we will stop [it]. ... There’s just nothing going to stop us, no matter how you cut it.”

Before leaving the White House for the Atlanta event, Trump claimed credit for progress in combating the drug scourge.

“It’s a big problem. It’s a big addiction, and we’re handling it,” the president told reporters. He said doctors, laboratories, clinics and drug companies have assisted the administration.

There have been signs of progress, including a drop in the number of prescriptions for opioid painkillers. However, opioid abuse claimed a record of nearly 48,000 American lives in 2017. An estimated 2 million people are addicted to the drugs, which include both legal prescription pain medications and illegal drugs such as heroin.

While prescription opioids initially accounted for most deaths, the epidemic is now driven by illicit heroin and fentanyl. Those two drugs were implicated in the vast majority of opioid overdoses reported in 2017, according to federal figures.

Keith Humphreys, a drug policy adviser to presidents from both political parties, said some states and communities are making headway, but not because of action by Trump. Humphreys said other states have regressed.

Humphreys said Trump’s declaration of opioids addiction as a public-health emergency in 2017 failed to translate into significant concrete action. Members of Congress, he said, “figured out they were going to have to do it themselves – and they did.”

Trump said the administration has committed $6 billion to combat the crisis, set aside money to prevent youth substance abuse and increased the distribution of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

The first lady spoke briefly about her visits to hospitals and treatment centers and her meetings with doctors and nurses as part of her own campaign to highlight the “terrible toll the opioid epidemic is having on children and young mothers.”